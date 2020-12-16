2 hospitalized after serious crash in Multnomah County

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Multnomah County on Dec. 16, 2020. (MCSO)

According to Gresham Fire, two of the cars hit each other head-on

Editors note: Gresham Fire Department originally confirmed this as fatal crash, that has since been retracted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multiple-vehicle crash in Multnomah County injured two people on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Officials were called to the scene at Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Blue Lake Road around 6:45 a.m. Gresham Fire told KOIN 6 News two cars hit each other head-on, and one fatality was initially called out — however, Gresham Fire later confirmed no one had died.

Two people involved were rushed to a local hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and then released.

NE Marine Drive is currently closed between NE Blue Lake Road and Northeast 223rd Avenue. Multnomah County says a damaged dump truck is leaking fuel and an environmental crew will be assisting with clean-up. Avoid the area as the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story.