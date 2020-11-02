1 killed, 2 injured after car veers down embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One young woman was killed and two other people were injured in a serious crash crash in Marion County on Sunday night.
The crash occurred on South River Road near South Vitae Springs Road shortly before 9:45 p.m., according to police. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a silver Dodge with three people inside had veered off the roadway and down an embankment.
One passenger, identified as 23-year-old Melissa Hunt of Monmouth, died at the scene. The two other occupants were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not yet been released.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation revealed speed was likely a contributing factor in the crash.
