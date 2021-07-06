1 killed, 2 injured in crash on SE Powell Blvd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was killed in what police say was the thirty-second traffic fatality of 2021 in Portland.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, a crash was reported near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 143rd Avenue. An investigation determined one car was traveling east on SW Powell Boulevard when it crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with an oncoming.

The drivers of both cars were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the oncoming car was sent to a hospital as well but sadly, did not survive.

No identities have been released at this time.