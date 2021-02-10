1 killed, 2 injured in Highway 219 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 on Tuesday evening.

Oregon State Police responded to the collision at 6:15 P.M. near milepost 22 in Yamhill County. An investigation determined a Nissan Frontier, driven by 20-year-old Alexander Lewis, was heading south when it crossed into the northbound lane to pass a tow truck hooking up a trailer on a shoulder. However, the Nissan then struck a northbound Kia operated by 22-year-old Erika Wanmer.

Sadly, Wanmer died at the scene. Lewis and a passenger of the Kia, 27-year-old Grehan Dutton, were both but transported to hospitals but there is no word on their current conditions.

