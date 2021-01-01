1 killed, 2 injured in SE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash in Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood early Friday marked the region’s first fatal crash of the year.

Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched to the intersection of SE Division Street and SE 112th Avenue just after 7 a.m. Friday on reports of a car crashing into a pole. First responders pronounced one of the vehicle’s occupant dead at the scene; another was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries. A third occupant suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

Officials have closed SE Division between SE 113th and SE 109th Avenues during the investigation and clean up. SE 112th between SE Lincoln Street And SE Clinton Street is also closed.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Friday morning’s crash is Portland’s first fatal crash of 2021. It comes less than 12 hours since the last fatal crash of 2020, which was the 58th traffic-related death of that year.