PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A South Beach man was killed and two other people were seriously hurt in a head-on collision on Highway 20 in Lincoln County Saturday, Oregon State Police said.

Investigators say a GMC Sierra was headed eastbound near milepost 29 when it crossed the centerline striking a Toyota Tacoma head-on around 5:35 p.m.

Officials pronounced the GMC driver, 52-year-old Devon Negathon, dead at the scene. His passenger, 32-year-old Cheryl Anne Ballas of Newport, was reportedly rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, 53-year-old Curtis Preston, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

For nearly four hours, all but one lane of Highway 20 was closed on Saturday.