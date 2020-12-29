1 killed, 3 injured in t-bone crash near Silverton

Several people were injured and another was killed in a two-car crash near Silverton on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people were injured and another was killed in a two-car crash near Silverton on Monday.

Deputies were called out to a crash near Northeast Silverton Road and Northeast Brush Creek Road around 11:40 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and found two cars — a silver 2002 Lexus RX300 and a white 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche — in a t-bone type collision. Deputies believe the Lexus had been driving southbound on NE Brush Creek Road when it pulled out in front of the westbound Chevrolet for unknown reasons.

Deputies identified 66-year-old Marcia Ushimaru as the driver of the Lexus. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash — but she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and two passengers of the Chevrolet were also sent to a hospital, but none suffered from life-threatening injuries.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it does not appear as if alcohol or speed were contributing factors to the crash at this time. NE Silverton Road was closed for approximately three hours as deputies conducted their investigation.