1 killed after car collides with motorcycle on Highway 99E

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was killed in a crash on Highway 99E on Thursday night.

According to the Oregon State Police, the collision occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 99E at Boones Ferry Road. The investigation determined 40-year-old Jose Sandoval Flores was heading north on Highway 99E in a Hyundai Santa Fe before he turned left onto Boones Ferry Road. Once he turned, he drove into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 64-year-old Jerald Stewart.

Sadly, Stewart sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Flores was unscathed.

The Woodburn Police Department and Woodburn Fire both assisted the Oregon State Police.