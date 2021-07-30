1 killed after car collides with motorcycle on Highway 99E

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was killed in a crash on Highway 99E on Thursday night.

According to the Oregon State Police, the collision occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 99E at Boones Ferry Road. The investigation determined 40-year-old Jose Sandoval Flores was heading north on Highway 99E in a Hyundai Santa Fe before he turned left onto Boones Ferry Road. Once he turned, he drove into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 64-year-old Jerald Stewart.

Sadly, Stewart sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Flores was unscathed.

The Woodburn Police Department and Woodburn Fire both assisted the Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories