1 killed after car strikes motorcycle on Hwy 99

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead after a car struck his motorcycle on Highway 99 on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. when 71-year-old Maria Egoroff was heading southbound in a Ford Focus. Police say she was turning left into a private driveway when she struck an oncoming Suzuki motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Jeffrey Garza, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Oregon State Police, Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.  

