1 killed after wrong-way driver crashes on I-5 N

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 Northbound near South Macadam Avenue reopened early Monday morning after a person was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday night.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Portland police said they responded to a report of a car traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-5.

When police arrived, the driver traveling in the correct direction was already dead. The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

The Major Crash Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-1617, or call (503)823-2103.

