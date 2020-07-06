1 killed in crash, roads closed in Boring

The scene of a fatal crash in Boring, Oregon. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle rider died in a crash outside of Boring Sunday evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the fatal crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle and reported that the driver of the pickup truck was cooperating at the scene. The people involved in the crash have not been publically identified.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Southeast 362nd Avenue is closed in both directions at the 10400-block while the sheriff’s crash reconstruction team responds to investigate.

This is a developing story.