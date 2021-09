A person died in a crash on Powell Blvd in Gresham, September 27 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died after crashing into a power pole in Gresham on Monday morning.

Gresham Police said the car crashed around 9 a.m. on Powell Blvd at SW Birdsdale Drive. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Another person in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.