1 killed in major crash, part of SE Powell closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a major crash in Southeast Portland Friday night, causing authorities to close five blocks of SE Powell Boulevard as officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Portland police said the Major Crash Team was brought out to the crash on SW Powell Blvd near SE 144th that resulted in one fatality. It is unclear at this time if other people were injured in the crash as well.

Portland authorities have closed SE Powell Boulevard from SE 143rd Ave to SE 148th Ave while an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story.