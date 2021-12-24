Multi-vehicle crash sends 6 people to hospital, 1 airlifted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An 18-year-old was taken by Life Flight and six others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries from a multi-car crash on Highway 58 in Lane County Thursday evening, officials said.

Around 5:35 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel received a report of a large crash.

According to officials, Steven Mori from Nevada was driving a Dodge 4500 that was pulling 168 bales of hay on a large trailer when the trailer tipped over and slid across the roadway. The trailer struck four vehicles.

Kayd Shelby was airlifted, while the other six injured were taken by ambulance to a hospital in River Bend. Mori was not taken to a hospital and police said he was cooperative during the investigation.

The highway was closed for nearly 2 hours Thursday.