1 pedestrian killed, another critically injured in N Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say a driver struck two pedestrians — killing one of them and seriously injuring the other — in North Portland early Friday morning.

The crash occurred on North Going Street near North Interstate Avenue sometime just before 4:30 a.m. Portland police say once officers arrived at the scene, they found one man critically injured and a deceased woman in the road.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver involved remained at the scene. The Portland Police Major Crash Team will continue the investigation.

N Going Street is currently closed between North Greeley Avenue and N Interstate Avenue. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.