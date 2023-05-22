PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died just a block from Glencoe High School in Hillsboro Monday morning after a car crash flipped their vehicle, officials said.

Just before 1 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said they responded to a crash on Northwest Glencoe Road near Northeast Cory Street where they found a car on its top.

Inside the vehicle, authorities said they found one person who had suffered fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the victim has not been identified.

