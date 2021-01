The scene of a fatal car crash on NW Nicolai Street in Portland, Jan. 20, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died in a traffic crash Wednesday evening in Northwest Portland, police said.

The crash happened near NW Nicolai Street and NW 25th Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The PPB’s Major Crash Team was activated.

NW Nicolai was blocked from NW 25th Place to NW 26th Avenue.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.