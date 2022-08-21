PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday when the driver of a classic car was unable to stop the vehicle and collided with a minivan north of Stayton, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E on-ramp and Golf Club Road Southeast at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene they discovered a Ford Custom Roadster had collided with a Dodge Caravan.

Police said the driver of the Roadster, 70-year-old Thomas Schmid, was driving south on Golf Club Road Southeast when he could not stop the car. He crashed into the Dodge Caravan that 42-year-old Kaylie Kinsey was driving west on Golf Club Road Southeast, heading toward the Highway 22E on-ramp.

After the crash, the Roadster rolled onto its side.

Schmid was injured in the crash, but is expected to survive. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His passenger, Arminta Schmid, 70, of Aumsville, died at the scene.

Kinsey, the driver of the minivan, was not injured.