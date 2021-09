At least one person was trapped inside a car after a crash in Beaverton on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was trapped inside a car after a crash in Beaverton.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred on Canyon Road near the Highway 217 overpass. At 11:13 a.m., TVFR said one person was being extricated.

No further details about the crash or any injuries are available at this time.

Beaverton police and Metro West Ambulance are both on the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

