1 seriously hurt in Hillsboro crash on TV Hwy

One person was seriously hurt in this crash on Tualatin Valley Highway and SE Century Boulevard, November 24, 2020 (Hillboro Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously hurt in a crash in Hillsboro early Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Tualatin Valley Highway and SE Century Boulevard, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue tweeted around 6 p.m. An ambulance took the injured person to an area hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

