1 seriously hurt in Hillsboro crash on TV Hwy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously hurt in a crash in Hillsboro early Tuesday evening.
The crash happened on Tualatin Valley Highway and SE Century Boulevard, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue tweeted around 6 p.m. An ambulance took the injured person to an area hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
