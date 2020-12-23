1 seriously injured after crash in Clackamas County

1 person was injured after a serious crash in Clackamas County on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (CCF)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously injured after a crash in Clackamas County on Wednesday morning.

Clackamas Fire crews responded to a crash at the Southeast Highway 224 and Southeast 82nd Drive Interstate 205 ramp just after 6 a.m. Once they arrived arrival, the crews found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage and one person still entrapped inside one of the cars.

Firefighters quickly worked to extricate the victim, who was then rushed to a hospital. Officials say the victim’s injuries were serious, but there is no word on their current condition.