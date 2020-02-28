1 seriously injured after possible DUII crash flips car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car ended upside down in Washington County after a possible DUII crash in Washington County.
Washington County Deputies responded to the scene of the crash at West Baseline Road near Southwest Willow Creek Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. They found a car completely flipped on it’s roof with one person seriously injured. Deputies say they are investigating this as a possible DUII crash.
Eastbound lanes of Baseline Road will be closed as they work the scene. Avoid the area if possible.
KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.