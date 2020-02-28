1 seriously injured after possible DUII crash flips car

A car flipped in a possible DUII crash on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car ended upside down in Washington County after a possible DUII crash in Washington County.

Washington County Deputies responded to the scene of the crash at West Baseline Road near Southwest Willow Creek Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. They found a car completely flipped on it’s roof with one person seriously injured. Deputies say they are investigating this as a possible DUII crash.

Eastbound lanes of Baseline Road will be closed as they work the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

