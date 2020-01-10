11-year-old hit, killed in Corvallis crosswalk

She was taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car as she was crossing a street in Corvallis Wednesday evening, said local police.

Authorities are still investigating the crash that happened on SW 3rd Street just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 8. The girl, 11-year-old Rhianna Daniel, was hit while she was in a crosswalk, said police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, however she died the next day from those injuries.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Peter Eschwey, is cooperating with the investigation, said police.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.