11-year-old hit, killed in Corvallis crosswalk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car as she was crossing a street in Corvallis Wednesday evening, said local police.
Authorities are still investigating the crash that happened on SW 3rd Street just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 8. The girl, 11-year-old Rhianna Daniel, was hit while she was in a crosswalk, said police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, however she died the next day from those injuries.
The driver, identified as 45-year-old Peter Eschwey, is cooperating with the investigation, said police.
The investigation is ongoing, said police.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.