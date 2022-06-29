Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year old boy is dead after he and a 17-year-old struck a motorcycle on Highway 99 near Woodburn Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. when the teens were trying to pass a vehicle near milepost 33.

As the teens were trying to pass, officials said the 17-year-old driver lost control sending their Chevrolet Classic to collide with an oncoming Indian motorcycle. The Chevrolet reportedly rolled several times before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The younger boy who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected and killed in the crash, according to OSP. The teen driver and 52-year-old motorcyclist, Jamil Nester, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash closed the highway for about 7 hours. The investigation is ongoing.