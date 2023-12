PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in Vancouver Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to Vancouver Fire, the teen was hit on 18th Street and has been transported to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Vancouver Police have shut down 18th Street in both directions between 144th and 136th.

This is a developing story, stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.