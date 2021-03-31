14-year-old surrenders in Happy Valley hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old surrendered to Clackamas County authorities Wednesday morning, one day after allegedly being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist injured.

The teen turned himself in at the Clackamas County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to ID a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist injured Tuesday, March 20, 2021 (CCSO)

The abandoned vehicle left in the parking lot of a Damascus Safety (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, a red Cadillac GTS ran a red light and crashed into a Honda motorcycle at the intersection of Highways 212 and 224 in Happy Valley. The motorcyclist, 35, went over the Cadillac’s hood, and sustained non-life threatening injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital.

But the driver slowed down long enough for a picture to be taken by a witness. The grill of the Cadillac and its license plate were also left at the scene of the crash.

The driver fled and pulled into the parking lot of a nearby Safeway in Damascus, officials said, then went inside, bought some items and left the car in the parking lot.

The juvenile’s name has not been released.