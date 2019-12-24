17-year-old bicyclist hit and killed by Gresham driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead after reportedly riding directly into the path of an oncoming car, according to police.

Gresham police arrived at the scene at Southeast Hogan Road and Southeast 4th Street at 9 p.m. on Monday night. Investigators learned a group of teenagers was riding their bicycles north on Hogan Rd. The victim crossed the street in front of a passing car and was hit. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

“My message to anybody who is going to be using the roadways would be if you’re a bicyclist, make sure you obey traffic laws and make sure you’re visible to drivers. Drivers, be looking out for bicyclists,” said Gresham Police Sargeant Tom Walker. “Right now it’s freezing out here and it’s foggy, so make sure you keep your speeds low. Just follow the rules of the road.”

Neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors in the crash. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

KOIN 6 News will have update this story.