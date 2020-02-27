Semi truck carrying dog food rolls over on NB I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi truck headed north rolled over on Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-5 at Southwest Briar Place, about one mile north of Southwest Terwiliger Boulevard. The Oregon Department of Transportation said two lanes will be closed throughout the morning commute. ODOT will close all northbound lanes at 10 a.m. in order to right the truck as well as remove the pallets of dog food the truck was carrying.

According to ODOT’s Don Hamilton, they had unloaded half of the truck by 6:10 a.m. Once the truck is almost fully unloaded, they will flip it over and clear everything out of the way. Hamilton said they will then check the road to make sure there is no major damage and will clean up anything remaining.

A semi rolled over on I-5 on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (ODOT)

It is unclear if there were any injuries. Commuters should expect long delays or take an alternate route.

