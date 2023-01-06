Major Crash Team on the scene of a roll-over in SE Portland on Dec. 17, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks after he was badly injured in a crash in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.

On Dec. 17, Portland police and fire officials responded to a rollover crash on Southeast 148th Avenue near Southeast Main Street. Fire crews pulled Christopher Rios from his vehicle.

Rios was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. PPB said he died from his injuries on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit or call 503-823-2103. Reference case number 22-333431.

The investigation is ongoing.