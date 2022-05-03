PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beaverton police announced on Tuesday that the teen driver involved in a Tualatin Valley Highway crash remains hospitalized after the car, carrying four other Southridge students, crashed into a deputy patrol car.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal April 27 crash during which a Nissan Altima, with five students, ran a red light on SW TV Highway and SW Murray Boulevard — crashing into the driver’s side of Deputy Michael Trotter’s patrol car.

Two of the teens, 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and 17-year-old Matthew Amaya, died at the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities revealed the driver of the Nissan is an 18-year-old from Tigard who is receiving treatment at a hospital. The driver has not been publicly identified.

A crash on TV Hwy has left two people dead and four others, including a deputy, hospitalized on April 27, 2022 (KOIN).

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was smashed after another car ran a red light on TV Hwy on April 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Beaverton PD).

Officials noted two other students involved in the crash are also hospitalized and Deputy Trotter remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Beaverton police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-629-0111.