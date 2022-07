PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old crashed into a tree and died in Yacolt, Washington on Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said Trevor Vernon was driving around 11:45 p.m. on NE WH Garner Road when he was unable to make a curve forcing his Ford Ranger off the road and into a tree.

Vernon was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.