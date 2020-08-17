2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after crash in Gresham

No word on what led up to the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hurt — including a child — in a rollover crash in Gresham overnight.

Gresham police confirmed two adults and one child were taken to the hospital early Monday morning following the crash at Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 170th Avenue. They say the child was conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital, but no other information was available on their condition or the conditions of the other two people hurt.

There is no word on what led up to the crash. This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will update it when new information is available.