2 adults, 2 children seriously hurt in head-on crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Four people, including two children, were seriously hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday evening in Clark County, officials said.

The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the 33800 block of NE Gable Avenue when a Chevrolet coupe traveling south crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan SUV, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver of the Chevy –– 39-year-old John C. Clifford –– was airlifted to a hospital. The driver of the SUV, 61-year-old Lori K. Anchors, and two children with her were rushed to hospitals via ambulance.

All of the patients had serious injuries but their conditions are unknown at this time. Clifford and Anchors are residents of Battle Ground.

Deputies said Clifford is suspected of drinking and driving. The investigation is ongoing.

NE Gable Avenue was closed for about three hours.