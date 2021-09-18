2 Pendleton Roundup bull riders severely injured, 1 dead in I-84 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Richard Schleicher, a bull rider in the Pendleton Roundup, died after a car crash with a commercial truck Thursday night in Eastern Oregon, police said.

Schleicher, 24, of Stockton, Okla., was traveling with two other rodeo contestants in a Volkswagen Jetta on I-84 in Umatilla County, and around 8:15 p.m., the sedan collided with the back of a truck carrying potatoes, according to the Oregon State Police.

The other passengers of the Jetta — Jate Frost, 20, of Randlett, Utah, and Jesse Hopper, 21, of Magnum, Okla. — were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, OSP said.

Frost was transported via Life Flight to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Wash. Hopper was brought to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

The truck’s driver, Ediberto Ramirez Carrillo, 31, of Hermiston, Ore., was not injured, police said.