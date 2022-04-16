PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro has blocked some lanes of Tualatin Valley Highway on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At 12:45 p.m. Hillsboro Fire and Rescue tweeted that the crash happened near SE Minter Bridge Road. All the westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are reportedly blocked.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police Department and Metro West Ambulance are all at the scene assisting.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article once more information becomes available.