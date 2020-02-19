2-car crash in Hazel Dell kills 1, injures 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died and 4 others were injured after a collision between two vehicles in Hazel Dell on Tuesday night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash scene on Northeast 78th Street just after 7:30 p.m. According to witness statements along with evidence at the scene, Carolyn Clark-Bennett of Washougal was driving her Ford Flex Crossover when she pulled out of the King’ s Way School parking lot, turning left. She drove into the path of a westbound Dodge 2500 pickup truck, driven by Kierstan Cormican of Battle Ground.

The Dodge struck the Ford’s driver’s side. Once they arrived, EMS personnel immediately attempted to resuscitate Clark-Bennett but could not revive her. The 54-year-old died at the scene.

Cormican and the three passengers in the Ford were taken to a hospital with injuries but their conditions are currently unknown. CCSO said Cormican has been very cooperative and no charges have been filed.

This is an active investigation and KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.