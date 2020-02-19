2-car crash in Hazel Dell kills 1, injures 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died and 4 others were injured after a collision between two vehicles in Hazel Dell on Tuesday night.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash scene on Northeast 78th Street just after 7:30 p.m. According to witness statements along with evidence at the scene, Carolyn Clark-Bennett of Washougal was driving her Ford Flex Crossover when she pulled out of the King’ s Way School parking lot, turning left. She drove into the path of a westbound Dodge 2500 pickup truck, driven by Kierstan Cormican of Battle Ground.
The Dodge struck the Ford’s driver’s side. Once they arrived, EMS personnel immediately attempted to resuscitate Clark-Bennett but could not revive her. The 54-year-old died at the scene.
Cormican and the three passengers in the Ford were taken to a hospital with injuries but their conditions are currently unknown. CCSO said Cormican has been very cooperative and no charges have been filed.
This is an active investigation and KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.