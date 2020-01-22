2-car crash turns deadly on Portland-Hubbard Highway

Avoid the area if possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving two cars occurred on the Portland-Hubbard Highway early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Portland-Hubbard Highway is closed just south of the Interstate 5 intersection near Wilsonville.

It’s expected to be a lengthy closure as authorities investigate the crash. Avoid the area if possible.

