2-car crash turns deadly on Portland-Hubbard Highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving two cars occurred on the Portland-Hubbard Highway early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Portland-Hubbard Highway is closed just south of the Interstate 5 intersection near Wilsonville.
It’s expected to be a lengthy closure as authorities investigate the crash. Avoid the area if possible.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
