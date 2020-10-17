2 people pulled from 2-car rollover crash on TV Hwy

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighter extricated two people from a rollover crash on TV Highway, Oct. 16, 2020. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rushed to a hospital after a two-car rollover crash on Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro Friday night, officials said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on TV Highway between SE 24th Avenue and SE 28th and blocked the eastbound lanes, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said.

Two people were pulled from a vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

A 2-car rollover crash on TV Highway blocked eastbound lanes, Oct. 16, 2020. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

