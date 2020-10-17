2 people pulled from 2-car rollover crash on TV Hwy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rushed to a hospital after a two-car rollover crash on Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro Friday night, officials said.
The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on TV Highway between SE 24th Avenue and SE 28th and blocked the eastbound lanes, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said.
Two people were pulled from a vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details are available at this time.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.