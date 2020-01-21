Vancouver PD: Teen, child hit and killed in crash

The driver remained at the scene

PORTLAND, ore. (KOIN) — A child and an older teenager or young adult are reportedly dead after an early-morning crash in Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire Department confirmed that just before 6:30 a.m., on Tuesday, a crash near Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 23rd Circle turned deadly. Vancouver Police said the victim’s ages have not yet been confirmed, but one appears to be around 10-12-years-old, while the other is an older teen or young adult.

The driver reportedly remained on the scene. NE 112th Ave. will be closed from NE 28th St. to NE 18th St. for several hours, avoid the area if possible.

