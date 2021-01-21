2 crashes leave multiple people hurt in Beaverton

One crash at SW Allen Boulevard and SW Scholls Ferry Road; another on Highway 217 south of SW Walker Road

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate crashes Thursday evening in Beaverton left multiple people injured, authorities said.

The first crash happened at SW Allen Boulevard and SW Scholls Ferry Road around 7:30 p.m. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said an injured person was able to climb out of a rolled vehicle without help. Beaverton Police officers were investigating the cause of the crash.

Firefighters also responded to a crash on Highway 217 northbound just south of SW Walker Road. TVF&R said they were able to free a person who was trapped. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Tualatin Valley Highway and SW Walker Road.

No other details are available at this time.

