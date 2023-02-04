PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash on Highway 26 Friday killed two people and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, the crash, which closed Highway 26 near Manning for several hours Friday, happened when a green Ford ranger, driven by Mark Leslie Kingman, 69, crossed the center line and crashed into a white Honda CRV. Kingman was declared dead at the scene

Authorities say the CRV’s driver, 52-year-old Zeinab Muhieddine Kabbani McBoul, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while the car’s passenger, 92-year-old Mariam El Hindawi, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, from which she later died.

The reason Kingman crossed into the oncoming lane is unknown, police said.