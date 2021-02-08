2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Highway 22 crash

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 New Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Lloyd District Friday. Saturday December 26, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 22 in Polk County on Sunday night.

Authorities say a Dodge pickup, driven by 73-year-old Robert Leach, was heading west around 5 p.m. when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with another Dodge pickup, driven by 42-year-old Jeffrey Sittisuphachoke. There is no word on what caused Leach to swerve into the oncoming lane.

Leach and the passenger with him, 75-year-old Linda Leach, were both pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries in the crash.

Sittisuphachoke was sent to a hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss