2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Highway 22 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 22 in Polk County on Sunday night.

Authorities say a Dodge pickup, driven by 73-year-old Robert Leach, was heading west around 5 p.m. when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with another Dodge pickup, driven by 42-year-old Jeffrey Sittisuphachoke. There is no word on what caused Leach to swerve into the oncoming lane.

Leach and the passenger with him, 75-year-old Linda Leach, were both pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries in the crash.

Sittisuphachoke was sent to a hospital. There is no word on his current condition.