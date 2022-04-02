PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash along Highway 126 Friday night in Lane County, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, 54-year-old Kristi Rose was driving a black Chrysler 300 on the highway and left her lane, crashing head-on into a white Ford Explorer, driven by 54-year-old Linda Coy.

Police responded to the crash around 10:08 p.m. near milepost 46. Rose and her passenger, 74-year-old James Esch, were both fatally wounded in the crash, police said.

Coy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Her current status is not known.

The highway was closed for about 5 hours while authorities investigated the crash.