PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 26 resulted in two deaths and two serious injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said they responded to the crash near Milepost 52 on Tuesday just after 12:30 p.m. According to investigators, Frederick Kortlever, 90, was traveling east in a white Ford F-250 when it veered from the lane and crashed head-on with a silver GMC Savannah that was traveling west, driven by Erez Mayer, 50.

Moments later, a black Honda, driven by John Larson, 23, struck the rear of Kortlever’s car after it came to rest in the westbound lane, OSP said.

Kortlever and Mayer were declared dead at the scene. The two passengers of the GMC, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Larson and his passenger, Alexander Baumgardt, 21, were uninjured, police said.