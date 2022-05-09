PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men died and three other people were injured after their vehicle struck a large tree in Longview Sunday afternoon, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the investigation, a Scion tC was speeding down Pacific Way when wet roads caused the vehicle to slide through a curve. Officials said the vehicle crossed into oncoming lanes before going airborne and hitting a tree.

When deputies arrived at the crash, two passengers — 21-year-old Nicholas Krusmark and 23-year-old Clayton Carney — were already deceased, according to officials.

The 20-year-old driver was reportedly airlifted to Southwest Medical Center in critical condition, while the other two passengers — both 20 years old — were taken to a hospital. CCSO said both surviving passengers were moved from serious to moderate condition, and the driver is expected to survive.

An investigation is underway, but authorities said alcohol, marijuana use and speed likely contributed to the crash.