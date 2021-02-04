2 dead, 4 hospitalized after truck collides with Cherriots bus

Crashes

Both drivers were killed in the crash

by: KOIN 6 News staff

Posted: / Updated:

Two people are dead and four others are injured after a truck collided with a Cherriot’s mini-bus on Highway 99. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead and four others are injured after a truck collided with a Cherriots mini-bus on Highway 99.

On Wednesday night, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Boones Ferry Road. The Oregon State Police says a Ford truck was heading south when it crossed into the northbound lane, striking the mini-bus.

The driver of the bus, 51-year-old Rachel Bunting, and the driver of the truck, 26-year-old Jordan Chandler, both succumbed to fatal injuries.

The three passengers on the bus — Phillip Splawn, Chelsea Arredondo and German Gomez Paz — were hospitalized, as was a passenger of the Ford — Brooke Fisher. At this time, there is no word on any of their conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss