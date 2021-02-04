2 dead, 4 hospitalized after truck collides with Cherriots bus

Two people are dead and four others are injured after a truck collided with a Cherriot’s mini-bus on Highway 99. (OSP)

Both drivers were killed in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead and four others are injured after a truck collided with a Cherriots mini-bus on Highway 99.

On Wednesday night, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Boones Ferry Road. The Oregon State Police says a Ford truck was heading south when it crossed into the northbound lane, striking the mini-bus.

The driver of the bus, 51-year-old Rachel Bunting, and the driver of the truck, 26-year-old Jordan Chandler, both succumbed to fatal injuries.

The three passengers on the bus — Phillip Splawn, Chelsea Arredondo and German Gomez Paz — were hospitalized, as was a passenger of the Ford — Brooke Fisher. At this time, there is no word on any of their conditions.