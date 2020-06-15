2 dead, 4 injured after car goes off cliff near Willamina

Rope Teams work to rescue victims after a car went off a cliff near Willamina. (Sheridan, SW Polk, and West Valley Fire Districts)

The four surviving victims were sent to local hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died and four others were injured after a car went off a cliff outside of Willamina on Sunday evening.

Authorities were called out to Willamina Creek Road around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a crash. Once at the scene, crews found three people in two different places along the road, who were then rushed to the Salem hospital. About two miles up the road, the car in question was spotted around 100 feet down an embankment.

McMinnville Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team was able to reach the car and rescue one victim, who was then sent to a Portland hospital by Life Flight. The current condition of each surviving victim is unknown at this time.

Two other victims were found inside the car but succumbed to their injuries before rescue crews arrived.