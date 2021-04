Willamette Falls Drive is closed between Chestnut and 6th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died and another person injured in a crash on Willamette Falls Drive in West Linn, police said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The injured person was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital.

West Linn police said Willamette Falls Drive is closed between Chestnut and 6th during the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.