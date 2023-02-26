PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died and 4 others were injured when a Subaru Outback spun out on Hwy 26 southeast of Government Camp and into the path of a snowplow on Saturday afternoon.

The Outback, with 5 people inside, was headed west around 3:40 p.m. when the 26-year-old driver lost control and crossed the center line. An oncoming Oregon Department of Transportation snowplow slammed into the Subaru, the Oregon State Police said.

Two people in the Subaru died at the scene: Lillian Alma Spahn, 24, and 28-year-old Micah Paul Strauss. Both lived in Portland, officials said.

The other 3 people in the Subaru were taken to local hospitals for treatment, as was the 29-year-old snowplow driver. Authorities did not provide any update on their conditions.

Initial investigation said poor road conditions were a “significant contributor” to this fatal crash.

No other information is available at this time.