PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight crash Saturday on Highway 30 left two men dead and a woman injured, according to Oregon State Police.

Twenty-four-year-old Kody Hansen was reportedly speeding in his GMC Sierra when police say he left the roadway causing the truck to strike multiple vehicles. According to OSP, the truck hit a parked Audi AA8 that 45-year-old Dale Herren and 43-year-old Jennifer Herren were sitting inside of.

The truck then struck two more vehicles and a power pole before it went over an embankment and hit a residence’s front porch, according to authorities.

OSP said Hansen and Dale Herren were killed in the crash while Jennifer Herren was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The crash closed the highway for about five hours on Saturday.